WWE NXT Dips in Ratings & Viewership This Week

– Wrestlenomics has the television ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Numbers were down across the board overall this week.

NXT drew an average audience of 625,000 viewers. Viewership decreased 3% from last week’s show, which averaged 647,000 viewers. In the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT drew an average 0.17 rating, down from lastw eek’s 0.19 rating in the same key demo.

WWE NXT was head-to-head against the LA Lakers vs. Pelicans NBA game on TNT. The NBA game topped the ratings for cable original programming on Tuesday with a 1.46 rating in the key demo and 1.966 million viewers.