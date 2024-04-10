WWE NXT Rating Ticks Down, Viewership Up From Previous Week

The rating for this week’s WWE NXT was down a bit from last week’s show, while the viewership rose. Tuesday’s post-Stand & Deliver episode garnered a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 647,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 5% and up 0.9% respectively from last week’s 0.20 demo rating and audience of 641,000.

The demo rating was, outside of last week’s show, the best since the February 6th episode had a 0.19 while the total audience was the highest since the March 5th epiosde had 654,000.

NXT is averaging a 0.185 demo rating and 643,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.139 demo rating and 597,000 viewers for the same time period in 2023.