WWE NXT 2.0 Rises in Viewership, Dips in Ratings for One-Year Anniversary Show

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. The live USA Network broadcast saw an increase in its average viewing audience, but there was a slight drop this week in the key demo ratings.

Last night’s show saw NXT celebrate the one-year anniversary of the NXT 2.0 rebranding. The show drew an average audience of 728,000 viewers. The viewing audience increased from last week, which saw the show draw 684,000 viewers. This was NXT’s highest viewership in almost a year since October 26, 2021, which was the Halloween Havoc special (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT 2.0 drew a 0.15 rating. The number slightly dipped from the rating for last week’s show, which was a 0.16 rating in the same key demo.

WWE NXT 2.0 finished at No. 14 for the night, falling slight from its No. 12 slot from last week. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FNC topped the viewership for Tuesday cable originals with a 0.23 rating. The Five on FNC topped the viewership for the night with 3.420 million viewers.

Also on last night’s show, WWE unveiled what appeared to be a new logo for NXT. However, it’s not yet clear if this is the new official logo for NXT.