WWE NXT Preview: Two Title Matches Set, Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin

– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on USA Network. Two titles will be contested as the build continues for NXT Spring Breakin’.

Also scheduled for tonight, Cora Jade faces Gigi Dolin in a one-on-one match. Tonight’s WWE NXT airs live on USA at 8:00 pm EST. Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* NXT Tag Championship: Gallus (c) vs. The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers

* NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

* Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin

* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Carmelo Hayes

* Noam Dar makes NXT debut

* Nathan Frazer Presents: Hard Hitting Home Truths With Nathan Frazer

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting the two title matches, and Carmelo Hayes appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect: