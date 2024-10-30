WWE NXT Rating & Audience Slip To The CW Low Against World Series

WWE NXT took a hit in the ratings and viewership thanks to the World Series, hitting their lowest points on The CW. Tuesday’s episode garnered a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 588,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 12.5% and 16.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.16 demo rating and audience of 702,000.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the July 4th, 2023 episode drew a 0.13, while the viewership was the lowest since the July 2nd episode from this year did 542,000. NXT was head-to-head with World Series, which did a 3.78 demo rating and 16.3 million viewers. It was also up against the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game which did a 0.41 and 1.068 million viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.188 demo rating and 647,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.175 demo rating and 655,000 for the same point in 2023.