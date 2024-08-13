– TNA Wrestling announced that WWE NXT’s Riley Osborne will be competing on this week’s edition of TNA Impact on Thursday, August 15. Osborne will be competing in an Ultimate X qualifying match against Chris Bey and John Skyler.

The winners of Thursday Ultimate X qualifiers will secure spots in the Ultimate X Match scheduled for TNA Emergence. This week’s TNA Impact will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Chris Bey vs. John Skyler vs. Riley Osborne

* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz

More than one referee will be involved

* Moose vs. Mike Santana

* We’ll hear from Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace