wrestling / News
WWE NXT’s Riley Osborne Competing in Ultimate X Qualifier on Thursday’s TNA Impact
– TNA Wrestling announced that WWE NXT’s Riley Osborne will be competing on this week’s edition of TNA Impact on Thursday, August 15. Osborne will be competing in an Ultimate X qualifying match against Chris Bey and John Skyler.
The winners of Thursday Ultimate X qualifiers will secure spots in the Ultimate X Match scheduled for TNA Emergence. This week’s TNA Impact will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander
* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Chris Bey vs. John Skyler vs. Riley Osborne
* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz
More than one referee will be involved
* Moose vs. Mike Santana
* We’ll hear from Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT on @AXSTV and TNA+!@DashingChrisBey vs. @TheJohnSkyler vs. @Turbo_JoshTerry from @WWENXT in a Ultimate X Qualifier! pic.twitter.com/uVsxfKEuy6
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 13, 2024
