WWE NXT’s Riley Osborne Competing in Ultimate X Qualifier on Thursday’s TNA Impact

August 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact - NXT Riley Osborne Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced that WWE NXT’s Riley Osborne will be competing on this week’s edition of TNA Impact on Thursday, August 15. Osborne will be competing in an Ultimate X qualifying match against Chris Bey and John Skyler.

The winners of Thursday Ultimate X qualifiers will secure spots in the Ultimate X Match scheduled for TNA Emergence. This week’s TNA Impact will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander
* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Chris Bey vs. John Skyler vs. Riley Osborne
* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz
More than one referee will be involved
* Moose vs. Mike Santana
* We’ll hear from Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

