WWE News: NXT Superstars Vlog on Performing in Brooklyn, Smackdown in 3 Minutes, Full 2017 Royal Rumble Match Video

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a new vlog where Damian Priest and Lio Rush share their thoughts and feelings on getting to perform in Brooklyn, New York. Brooklyn is also Priest’s hometown. You can check out that video below.

– The WWE on FOX Youtube channel released a Smackdown in 3 Minutes video for this week. You can check out that clip in the player below.

– WWE released a full Royal Rumble 2017 match video today featuring the full 2017 Rumble match. You can check out that video below.