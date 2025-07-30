– WWE is partnering with a line of breath mints called Breath + Death. A new ad has also been released for the campaign featuring former WWE Champion and current executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque. You can view that clip below.

Per the Breath Death website, the brand’s creators include the Paul Brothers, WWE Superstar Logan Paul and Jake Paul, along with other names such as Faze Banks, Lil Yachty, Mike Majlak, OBJ, Yeat, and Faze Clan.

The website advertises the Crystal Breth mints as follows: “Meet Crystal Breth, the exploding mint crystals that takes bad breath and blows it to pieces. These tiny, crackling crystals dissolve on your tongue with a shockwave of arctic freshness, leaving your mouth so cold it’s practically dangerous.”