– WWE took time to pay tribute to the late Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24 at 71 hears old, tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Hogan’s son, Nick Hogan, was in attendance at the event. You can view a clip of the tribute during tonight’s broadcast below.

You can also check out 411’s live ongoing coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2025 RIGHT HERE.