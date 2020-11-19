WWE Performance Center Trespasser Gets New Trial Date After Missing Court Appearance

A new trial date has been set for the man arrested for trespassing at the WWE Performance Center in June, which was just his latest example of doing so. Wrestling Inc reports that there was a pre-trial hearing in the case on Wednesday. Armando Alejandro Montalvo, who has constantly appeared at the facility despite court orders not to and was infamously shot outside the PC in 2015, did not appear at the hearing.

It’s unclear why Montalvo, who is currently jailed in Orange County, did not make the appearance. The judge in the case had ordered Montalvo to appear in court for all pre-trial hearings. The pre-trial date was rescheduled for January 6th, 2021 with the trial starting three days later on January 9th.

Montalvo was arrested in June 5th outside of a Walmart and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence and trespassing on property after warning. After posting a $2,750 bond, he continued to harass talent at the PC including getting in an argument on June 15th with Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke. He was again arrested on June 22nd and charged with trespassing on property after warning. Bail on that arrest was denied as he was already out on bond at the time.

WWE has filed for a permanent injunction against Montalvo, and Montalvo sent a letter from jail to WWE’s lawyer Elisa D’Amico on August 3rd despite being ordered to have no contact.