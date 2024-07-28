– WWE listed a new job posting for Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs on the company’s career website. You can see the full listing below:

Location: On-Site Position – Stamford, CT

Role Summary:

Attorney position involved in all legal aspects of Talent Relations and Talent Development for World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (“WWE”), primarily responsible for negotiation, contract drafting, risk management, legal strategies and policies relating to all talent agreements.

Key Responsibilities:

• Negotiate and draft a variety of agreements relating to the Talent Relations and Talent Development divisions – talent booking contracts, merchandise agreements, talent appearance agreements, tryout agreements, celebrity appearance agreements.

• Counsel in-house business units for a wide variety of legal issues that may arise related to talent – sponsorships, production, licensing, live events, film development, etc.

• Review and approve talent third party appearance contracts for execution by management.

• Maintain ongoing, positive relationships with internal and external business partners.

• Work closely with talent agency representatives, managers and lawyers.

• Stay abreast of market and industry trends in the various domestic and international entertainment sectors.

• Work closely with WWE Finance teams regarding talent pay.

• Perform day-to-day business & legal affairs talent related tasks as needed, manage and support other legal staff in a collaborative manner, and work closely with the senior Talent executives and other teams across WWE.

Qualifications:

• Minimum of 5 years of experience as a practicing lawyer negotiating and drafting agreements relating to talent in the media, sports, talent agency, television production, and/or live events sectors.

• Must have detailed understanding and comprehensive working knowledge of television industry agreements, guild and union regulations (i.e., SAG-AFTRA, DGA, WGA, PGA, etc.).

• Must have understanding and comprehensive working knowledge of contract law and NIL rights.

• Must have experience working in fast-paced environments.

• Must have strong and effective negotiating, drafting and communication skills.

• Must be detail-oriented and demonstrated ability to exercise independent judgment.

• Must have law degree from a U.S. based law school and be admitted to practice law in at least one U.S. jurisdiction and be eligible to seek admission as in-house counsel in Connecticut.