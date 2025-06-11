WWE Issues Press Release To Hype Wrestlemania 42 in Las Vegas

As previously reported, WWE confirmed that they will return to Las Vegas for Wrestlemania 42 next April. The company has now issued a press release to hype the event, which happens on April 18-19, 2026 at Allegiant Stadium.

Announcement Includes Video Featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque Atop WrestleMania Host Venue Allegiant Stadium (Watch Here)

Ticket Pre-Sale Registration Now Available Here

June 11, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026 – doubling down on the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.

The announcement comes on the heels of a historic WrestleMania 41 this past April in Las Vegas, which became the most successful and highest-grossing event in WWE history, drawing 124,693 fans over two nights at Allegiant Stadium. WrestleMania 42 will mark the third time Las Vegas has hosted WWE’s biggest event of the year (2026, 2025 and 1993).

During Monday Night Raw, the announcement was celebrated with a video featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque atop the 195-foot tall Allegiant Stadium. Watch it here.

“Las Vegas helped to deliver the biggest WrestleMania of all time, shattering records and delivering an amazing week for fans around the world,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “We look forward to once again working with the talented and effective teams at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Allegiant Stadium to bring WrestleMania back to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.”

“We are honored that WWE has once again selected Las Vegas to host the biggest event on their calendar,” said Steve Hill, President and CEO of the LVCVA. “Bringing WrestleMania 42 to Las Vegas underscores our city’s reputation for elevating world-class events to new heights. We are excited to build on last year’s success and deliver an even more incredible experience for the WWE Universe in 2026.”

In addition to two nights of WrestleMania, WWE will bring Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, Stand & Deliver and WWE World – a multi-day interactive fan experience hosted in partnership with Fanatics Events – to Las Vegas, as well as a variety of other fan and community events designed to give back to the local region.

Official WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/wm42.

Additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months. To register to be the first to hear about pre-sale opportunities for WrestleMania 42, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/wrestlemania42-pre-registration.