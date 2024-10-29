WWE News: R-Truth Shoots Down Miz Reunion On Raw, Sami Zayn Confronts Jey Uso About Forgiving Jimmy

– R-Truth wasn’t down with The Miz’s attempts to reunite with him on WWE Raw, delivering a sharp response to the notion. The Miz appeared in a backstage segment on Monday’s show and tried to make up with R-Truth now that he’s in the crosshairs of the Wyatt Sicks.

Truth responded by smacking Miz and saying, “Good luck with the Wyatts, y’all gonna die” as you can see below:

– Sami Zayn also had someone he wasn’t too happy with in Jey Uso, who he confronted on Raw. Zayn said that he wasn’t happy with Uso forgiving Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns, pleading with him that it wasn’t his fight. Uso said Zayn wouldn’t understand the matter as he’s not family.