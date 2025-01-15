WWE Raw and Main Event Producers for This Week

– Fightful has details on the producers for this week’s WWE Raw and Main Event TV Tapings:

* On WWE Main Event, Molly Holly produced Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. The Pure Fusion Collective.

* Jamie Noble produced Chad Gable vs. Penta.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

* Petey Williams produced Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament. Lyra Valkyria won the match to become the inaugural champion.

* Shawn Daivari produced Sami Zayn vs. The Miz.

* Jason Jordan produced Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax’s promo segment.

* Robert Roode and Michael Hayes produced the Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor Street Fight.

* In a dark match following WWE Raw, Jason Jordan produced LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

* In another off-air dark match, Jason Jordan produced Bayley vs. Nia Jax.