WWE Raw Rating & Audience Spike After Last Week’s Slip

The rating and audience for this week’s episode of WWE Raw were both up strongly after a smaller fall last week. Monday night’s show drew a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.705 million viewers. Those numbers are up 16.2% and 15.8% from the previous week’s 0.37 demo rating and audience of 1.472 million.

The demo rating was the best for the show since the November 14th episode drew a 0.44, while the total viewership was the highest since the October 17th episode had 1.804 million. Raw ranked #6 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind the NFL game between the Rams and Packers on ESPN (1.97 demo rating, 6.924 million), the usual pre-and post-game shows, SportsCenter and the ESPN2 simulcast of the game (0.46/1.29 million).

Raw is averaging a 0.467 demo rating and 1.748 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.50 demo rating and 1.759 million viewers for the same time period in 2021. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.44 demo rating (1.781 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.44 demo rating (1.767 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.40 demo rating (1.598 million viewers)