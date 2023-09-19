WWE Raw Rating Rises, Viewership Down From Last Week’s Drop

Last night’s episode of WWE Raw saw its rating rise from last week’s precipitous drop, though the total audience was further down. Monday’s show garnered a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.331 million viewers according to Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 10% and down 1.6% respectively from last week’s 0.40 demo rating and audience of 1.353 million viewers.

Outside of last week’s numbers, Monday’s show marked the lowest demo raging since the January 16th episode had a 0.42. The audience was the worst since the December 26th, 2022 “Best Of 2022” episode drew 1.075 million. Monday’s show was up against two NFL games, though the ratings for those are not yet in.

Raw is averaging a 0.540 demo rating and 1.781 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.479 demo rat8ing and 1.785 million viewers in the same time period in 2022.