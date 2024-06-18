WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Rebounds From Last Week’s Drop

WWE Raw’s ratings and audience rose with this week’s show from last week’s slip. Monday’s episode scored a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.747 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 10.0% and 8.6% respectively from last week’s 0.50 demo rating and audience of 1.609 million.

The show’s demo rating was the best since the May 27 episode also drew a 0.55, while the total audience was the lowest since the April 15th had 1.807 million viewers. The show was up against the NBA Finals on TNT, which drew a 3.65 demo rating and 12.224 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.563 demo rating and 1.728 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.547 demo rating and 1.813 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.