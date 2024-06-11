wrestling / News
WWE Raw Rating Hits Lowest Point Since January, Viewership Slips
WWE Raw’s ratings and audience were down from last week’s show, with the rating dropping to its lowest point since January. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.50 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.609 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 5.7% and 4.2% respectively from last week’s 0.53 demo rating and audience of 1.679 million.
The show’s demo rating was the lowest since the January 15th episode drew a 0.45, while the total audience was the lowest since the May 13th had 1.589 million viewers. The show was up against the NHL Finals on TNT, which drew a 1.0 demo rating and 3.56 million viewers.
Raw is averaging a 0.563 demo rating and 1.727 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.547 demo rating and 1.813 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Bad State Of WCW In 2000, Hulk Hogan-Billy Kidman Feud
- Booker T Recalls Challenges of Wrestling NWO Members, Being a Big Part of WCW
- Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run
- Greg Gagne Recalls Bringing Hulk Hogan To AWA, What Led To Company’s Fall