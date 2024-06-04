WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Slip Slightly From Last Week

WWE Raw’s ratings and audience were down just a touch from last week’s numbers. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.53 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.679 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 3.6% and 0.7% respectively from last week’s 0.55 demo rating and audience of 1.690 million.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest since the May 13th epoisode also drew a 0.53, while the total audience was the lowest since that same episode had 1.589 million viewers. For the first time in a while, the show was not up against an NBA or NHL Playoffs gamne.

Raw is averaging a 0.566 demo rating and 1.732 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.550 demo rating and 1.822 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.