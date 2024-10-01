WWE Raw Rating Hits 22-Month Low Against NFL, Viewership At Series Low

WWE Raw took another drop against the NFL this week, with the rating hitting an almost two-year low. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.37 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.274 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 14.0% and 4.9% respectively from last week’s 0.43 demo rating and audience of 1.339 million.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest for a regular episode on USA Network since the December 12th, 2022 episode also did a 0.37, while the total audience was the lowest for an original airing of Raw on USA Network. Raw was up against two NFL games in the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions on ABC and the Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins on ESPN. Those ratings are not yet in.

Raw is averaging a 0.553 demo rating and 1.694 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.536 demo rating and 1.767 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.