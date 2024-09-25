WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Hit 2023 Low Against NFL

WWE Raw took a hit in the ratings in the face of the NFL, landing at its lowest point in a year. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.339 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 12.2% and 11.3% respectively from last week’s 0.49 demo rating and audience of 1.509 million.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest for a regular episode since the October 30th, 2023 episode also did a 0.43, while the total audience was the lowest since the September 18, 2023 episode had 1.331 million.

Raw was up against two NFL games; the Commanders vs. Bengals game on ABC did a 3.37 demo rating and 13.2 million viewers while the Bills vs. Jaguars game on ESPN did a 2.0 and 6.4 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.557 demo rating and 1.705 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.537 demo rating and 1.773 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.