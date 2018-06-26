WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Slips From Last Week

– The rating and audience for this week’s episode of Raw fell from last week’s jump. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.86 demo rating and 2.663 million viewers, down 12% and 8% respectively from last week’s 0.98 demo rating and 2.903 million viewers. The numbers were the lowest for Raw since the June 4th episode brought in a 0.85 demo rating and an audience of 2.526 million.

Raw ranked #3 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Weekly, behind VH-1’s Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta (1.05 demo rating, 2.101 million) and Basketball Wives (0.93, 1.892 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.84 demo rating (2.597 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.86 demo rating (2.679 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.89 demo rating (2.714 million viewers)