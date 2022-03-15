WWE Raw Ratings Up, Viewership Down For This Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s WWE Raw, which brought in 1.700 million viewers on USA Network. That’s the lowest total viewership for the series since January 17 and down from the 1.775 million viewers for the previous edition of the show.

Hour 1 averaged 1.668 million viewers, Hour 2 averaged 1.755 million viewers, and Hour 3 averaged 1.678 million viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.48 rating with 621,000 viewers, and that’s up from the 0.45 rating for the prior episode.

Thurston notes that the male 18-34 demo was down 24 percent compared to the prior four weeks, while male 35-49 was up 16 percent. Female 18-34 was down 10 percent.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show ranked No. 2 on cable on Monday behind the ESPN NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Raw featured Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins in the main event, Riddle vs. Montez Ford, and much more.