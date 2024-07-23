WWE Raw Airing On SYFY For Next Two Weeks Due To Olympics

WWE Raw is moving to SYFY for the next two episodes thanks to the Olympics. WWE announced on Monday night that, as expected, the July 29th and August 5th episodes of Raw will air on SYFY due to USA Network’s coverage of the Summer Olympics. NXT Great American Bash had already been announced as airing on SYFY for the next two weeks.

The announcement reads:

“Set those DVRs! As just announced by @MichaelCole, you can catch #WWERaw on @USANetwork TONIGHT and then on @SYFY for the next two weeks afterwards!”