wrestling / News
WWE Raw Airing On SYFY For Next Two Weeks Due To Olympics
July 22, 2024 | Posted by
WWE Raw is moving to SYFY for the next two episodes thanks to the Olympics. WWE announced on Monday night that, as expected, the July 29th and August 5th episodes of Raw will air on SYFY due to USA Network’s coverage of the Summer Olympics. NXT Great American Bash had already been announced as airing on SYFY for the next two weeks.
The announcement reads:
“Set those DVRs!
As just announced by @MichaelCole, you can catch #WWERaw on @USANetwork TONIGHT and then on @SYFY for the next two weeks afterwards!”
Set those DVRs! 👀
As just announced by @MichaelCole, you can catch #WWERaw on @USANetwork TONIGHT and then on @SYFY for the next two weeks afterwards!
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Praises WWE’s Booking Strategy With Wyatt Sicks
- Jim Ross Thinks WWE Could’ve Done More With Billy Gunn As a Singles Star
- Sid Vicious Thinks His WWE Hall of Fame Chances Are Better With Vince McMahon Out
- Maxxine Dupri Wearing Leopard Print, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos