WWE RAW Viewership Falls To New Non-Holiday Low Against NCAA National Title Game

Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE RAW saw a big drop in viewership last night, bringing in 2.03 million viewers, down considerably from last week’s 2.385 million viewers. RAW faced big competition from the NCAA National Championship game which drew a huge 25+ million viewers.

The 2.03 million viewers for RAW is a new record low for a non-holiday airing. The all-time low was set a few weeks ago on December 23rd with 1.835 million viewers.

The first hour of RAW did 2.218 million viewers, dropping to 2.059 million for hour two, and 1.814 for hour three.

In the 18-49 demo, hour one did a .66, good for #9 among cable shows for the night, while hour two did a .61 and finished at #10. Hour three did a .56 and finished at #13. The college football game, along with shows covering the game, made up the top eight shows for the night.