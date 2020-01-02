The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Raw Wedding Thoughts, AEW Dynamite (1.01.20) Review, More

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 79. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert hit a quick news roundup on the Raw Wedding angle and then review the January 1st edition of AEW Dynamite. Finally, Larry’s daughter Hana joins the show to discuss her favorite things in wrestling. The show is approximately 105–minutes long.

* Intro

* QUICK NEWS ROUNDUP (NJPW off AXS TV, Charlotte & Andrade Get Engaged, Thoughts on Raw’s Wedding Angle): 2:45

* AEW Dynamite (1.01.20) Review: 21:05

* Quick NXT TV (1.01.20) Thoughts: 1:04:20

* Talking Wrestling Favorites & Opening Christmas Cards With Hana Csonka: 1:13:20

