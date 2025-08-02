– As previously reported, WWE held a tryout session this week in conjunction with SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey. The WWE Recruit Instagram account officially named Rayne Leverkusen as the “MVP” of the tryout session.

The announcement reads, “Closing out the #WWE SummerSlam 2025 Tryout with our MVP! 🏆 Congratulations Rayne🤘🏼and great work to all of the athletes who participated this week!” You can view the Instagram post below.

Rayne Leverkusen was among 55 talents at this week’s tryout session. She’s a UK-based wrestler and currently holds the HUSTLE Championship.