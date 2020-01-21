wrestling / News
WWE Releases Annual Royal Rumble ‘By the Numbers’ Video
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
– The 2020 iteration of the Royal Rumble “By the Numbers” video is online. WWE released the video on Monday night, which breaks down the statistics from Royal Rumble history. You can check it out below.
The Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday from Houston, Texas and airs live on WWE Network.
