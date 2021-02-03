wrestling / News
WWE Releases Signature Series Razor Ramon Intercontinental Championship
WWE has announced the release of a brand new Signature Series Razor Ramon Intercontinental Championship replica belt, which is being sold in WWE Shop for $500. Here are the details:
Ooze Machismo with this Razor Ramon Signature Series Championship Title! We’ve taken the classic 90’s Intercontinental Championship, which Razor Ramon is best known for holding, and added elements of his persona & ring gear to make this the perfect title for The Bad Guy!
PRODUCT DETAILS
Plate Material: Zinc Alloy
Strap Material: Polyurethane
Strap Dimensions: 50.5″ x 9.75″ x 0.2″
Largest Waist Size: 44″
Weight: 5.29 lbs. (2400g)
Snap Fasteners
Toothpick Pocket (Toothpicks not included)
Includes Velvet Carrying Bag with Razor Ramon Logo
Plate Length and Width
Main Plate: 11.02″ x 8.54″
1st Side Plate: 3.5″ x 3.54″
2nd Side Plate: 3.11″ x 3″
W Side Plate: 3″ x 2″
Plate Thickness
0.28″
