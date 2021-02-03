WWE Releases Signature Series Razor Ramon Intercontinental Championship

WWE has announced the release of a brand new Signature Series Razor Ramon Intercontinental Championship replica belt, which is being sold in WWE Shop for $500. Here are the details:

Ooze Machismo with this Razor Ramon Signature Series Championship Title! We’ve taken the classic 90’s Intercontinental Championship, which Razor Ramon is best known for holding, and added elements of his persona & ring gear to make this the perfect title for The Bad Guy!

PRODUCT DETAILS

Plate Material: Zinc Alloy

Strap Material: Polyurethane

Strap Dimensions: 50.5″ x 9.75″ x 0.2″

Largest Waist Size: 44″

Weight: 5.29 lbs. (2400g)

Snap Fasteners

Toothpick Pocket (Toothpicks not included)

Includes Velvet Carrying Bag with Razor Ramon Logo

Plate Length and Width

Main Plate: 11.02″ x 8.54″

1st Side Plate: 3.5″ x 3.54″

2nd Side Plate: 3.11″ x 3″

W Side Plate: 3″ x 2″

Plate Thickness

0.28″