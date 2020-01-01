wrestling / News
WWE Releases Statement on Charlotte Flair and Andrade Engagement, Ric Flair Reacts to the News
– As previously reported, Charlotte Flair and Andrade are now engaged to be wed. WWE released the following statement on the news:
Charlotte Flair and Andrade get engaged
Throw a fist in the air and shout out with a “Woooo,” because Charlotte Flair and Andrade are engaged!
The happy couple kicked off 2020 in incredible fashion with a touching Instagram post revealing their big news.
Good cheer and well wishes soon poured in from fellow WWE Superstars, with Zelina Vega, Billie Kay and No Way Jose among those celebrating the newly betrothed couple.
WWE.com congratulates Charlotte and Andrade as they begin this exciting new chapter in their lives.
Additionally, Charlotte’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, congratulated the couple on the news via his Twitter account, which you can see below. Ric Flair wrote, “Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement! So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020!”
Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement! So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020! pic.twitter.com/W6wt1TdBbc
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 1, 2020
Last year we were using Google translate for #NewYears 🥰
Happy New Years!!! @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/ARngn86XzM
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 1, 2020
