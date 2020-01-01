WWE Releases Statement on Charlotte Flair and Andrade Engagement, Ric Flair Reacts to the News

– As previously reported, Charlotte Flair and Andrade are now engaged to be wed. WWE released the following statement on the news:

Charlotte Flair and Andrade get engaged

Throw a fist in the air and shout out with a “Woooo,” because Charlotte Flair and Andrade are engaged!

The happy couple kicked off 2020 in incredible fashion with a touching Instagram post revealing their big news.

Good cheer and well wishes soon poured in from fellow WWE Superstars, with Zelina Vega, Billie Kay and No Way Jose among those celebrating the newly betrothed couple.

WWE.com congratulates Charlotte and Andrade as they begin this exciting new chapter in their lives.