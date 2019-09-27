WWE Reportedly Believes That CM Punk Wants To Return

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the belief in WWE right now is that CM Punk wants to return to the company, although it’s nothing they are counting on happening. Even though WWE went after him during the lawsuit over Dr. Chris Amann and cost him “like seven figures”, WWE is the place that Punk feels he can make the most money. Punk will be 41 next month and main eventers in the company are making more now than they did when he was part of the active roster. His increasing age makes the window on how long he can make that money get smaller and smaller.

Punk previously said at Starrcast that while he wouldn’t make any overtures to WWE, he is in a better place than he was when he left and he wouldn’t not talk to them.

There were also reports that Punk’s representative wanted him for the show that is now WWE Backstage as a host, but WWE wasn’t interested in him for the role. The belief is the show would immediately become about him instead of WWE, as fans would want him to wrestle again.

Punk was previously made an offer by AEW and even mentioned it in an interview with ESPN, but spoke negatively about them and reportedly hasn’t been in contact since. During the previously mentioned Starrcast appearance, he made sure to mention that he hadn’t signed with AEW and true to his word, did not appear at All Out in Chicago that night.