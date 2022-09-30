WWE Reportedly ‘Concerned’ About Randy Orton’s Back Injury

Randy Orton has been out of action since May, and a new report notes that some in WWE are concerned about his injury. As was reported in June, the attack that wrote Orton out the month prior was for a legitimate back injury and he was expected at the time to be out for the rest of the year.

According to The WON, there is quite a bit of concern within WWE about the severity of Orton’s injury. There were not further details noted about how severe the injury might be or when Orton may be able to return.

Orton testified this week in the lawsuit over his tattoos appearing in the WWE 2K franchise, which went to the jury today.