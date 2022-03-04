WWE Reportedly Feels One Top Champion Isn’t Feasible In Current Landscape

As noted last week, the match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania will be a title unification match. Indeed, the plan is to unify the belts, although that will only happen for a brief time. It was noted then that regardless of what happens at Wrestlemania, both RAW and Smackdown will end up with their own individual champions.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE doesn’t feel as though one top champion working both brands is feasible at this time.

A source said: “It will change (from one champion again) because it’s not plausible, not for either’s schedule, not for the networks, not for the long term.”

The match will happen on April 3 in Dallas, Texas.