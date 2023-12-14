WWE Reportedly Negotiating With WBD Again, CM Punk May Have ‘Opened A Shut Door’

PWInsider reports that WWE has been negotiating with Warner Bros. Discovery about a TV deal for Monday Night RAW, with a meeting happening this past Monday. TKO’s Mark Shapiro, along with WWE’s Nick Khan and Triple H, went to New York City to meet with WBD executive Bruce Campbell. Campbell is the Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer. The meeting lasted for “several hours” on Monday morning, with at least some of it in a conference room usually reserved for David Zaslav.

WWE is seeking a substantial increase in media rights for RAW (they want $400 million) and have been meeting with potential suitors. Triple H and Nick Khan were in Los Angeles weeks ago for that purpose. WBD is believed to be one of those interested parties, as well as Amazon. WWE sources noted that there are also other interested parties. WBD, meanwhile, has been focused on retaining NBA rights, although Zaslav has publicly stated they don’t need the NBA.

According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, the discussions between WWE and WBD may have been at a dead end at one point, but the arrival of CM Punk in WWE “opened up what may have been a shut door.” That is one reason that Punk will be at a house show in Los Angeles on December 30, as WWE plans to invite all potential partners to the event.

The company is currently the home of AEW, which airs Dynamite on TBS and Rampage & Collision on TNT. That deal lasts through the end of 2024, although Tony Khan has stated he met with WBD on Tuesday. Meltzer added that WWE may not be interested in exclusivity in any potential deal with WBD, something WBD may not agree to anyway.

It should be noted that there are reports circulating that WBD is struggling financially, with around 60% chance of bankruptcy according to financial analysis from MacroAxis. It was noted by Meltzer that one of the key aspects regarding WBD negotiations with any wrestling company is how much they have to pay for the NBA.

It’s believed that whoever WWE ends up going with for RAW, that deal will finalize soon. WWE has been having major shakeups in their TV rights in recent weeks: Smackdown will be going to USA next year, leaving FOX. Meanwhile, NXT will leave USA and go to the CW.