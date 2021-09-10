wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Not Happy With Mick Foley’s AEW Comments
September 10, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this week that Mick Foley spoke about how AEW presents a big problem for WWE in that is becoming a more attractive place for wrestlers to work. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast noted that there some in WWE who were not happy with Foley for making the comments.
Zarian noted (via Wrestling Inc) that there is an unspoken rule in the WWE that WWE Legends are not supposed to speak negatively about the company. Foley’s comments were taken that way by some in the company. He is currently on a Legends deal, referred to by some as a “nostalgia contract.”
