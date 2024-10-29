– Fightful Select has an update on next week’s WWE NXT TV tapings at the 2300 Arena, formerly the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to the report, WWE officials have reached out to more former ECW alums regarding the event, specifically WWE Hall of Famer and former ECW talent, Lita (aka Amy Dumas).

Additionally, WWE made a pitch for a tag team match that would also involve Lita, who worked in ECW as Miss Congeniality. The pitch is said to be for an eight or ten-woman tag team match that would take place during the WWE NXT show at the former ECW Arena. It’s said the match has been pitched throughout the week.

Also, Lita reportedly went to the 2300 Arena last week for unrelated reasons. Lita last wrestled in WWE at WrestleMania 39, teaming with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch to beat Damage CTRL at the event.

As noted, ECW Original Dawn Marie is set to appear at the event. She will serve as the special guest referee for the Hardcore Match between Lola Vice and Jaida Parker. WWE Hall of Famer and ECW alum Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) also recently appeared on WWE programming, helping Trick Williams at NXT Halloween Havoc on Sunday.