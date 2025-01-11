– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on changes that were made to the WWE Raw debut on Netflix earlier this week. As noted, it’s been rumored that Becky Lynch was originally scheduled to make her return on Monday, and Penta El Zero Miedo was also scheduled to make his debut, but those segments got removed.

According to Meltzer, WWE removed about twenty minutes from the end of Monday’s Raw that WWE had during the rehearsal from the day before. Meltzer stated, “They cut about twenty minutes out at the end from the original run the day before.”

Monday’s Raw ran about three hours with ads. WWE creative head Triple H recently said that Raw’s runtimes on Netflix will be “flexible,” so they can conceivably run longer or shorter in the coming weeks. Meltzer speculated that WWE “wanted a nice clean show” to run for Raw’s big Netflix debut, which was held in the Los Angeles area with multiple big celebrities present. This might explain why there weren’t a lot of big angles or heel beatdowns during the broadcast.

What exactly was removed from the end 20 minutes is unknown, other than the earlier rumors of a Lynch return and Penta’s debut. Penta is currently expected to make his WWE debut on next week’s show, with Chad Gable scheduled to face a mystery luchador. A teaser video that aired during Raw revealed that Penta is indeed coming to WWE.