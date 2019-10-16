WWE Reportedly Tried To Buy Pro Wrestling NOAH For NXT Japan

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE is still working on the rumored NXT Japan, and noted that the company recently attempted to purchase Pro Wrestling NOAH for the brand. It was one of several companies that WWE talked to and attempted to buy. He added that he doesn’t know of any deals that actually went through but the ones he heard of, including NOAH, did not go through.

Meltzer added that there was talk of “big names” being hired as trainers, with two in particular that are being rumored, but he wouldn’t elaborate.