WWE News: WWE Reportedly Unhappy With Mixed Match Challenge Live Viewership, Trish Stratus Talks Royal Rumble Appearance

According to the Wrestling Observer (via wrestlinginc.com), WWE is reportedly unhappy with the drop in live viewership for the Mixed Match Challenge series on Facebook watch. Live viewership dropped about 32% from the premiere episode, from a peak of about 132,600 viewers for Week 1 to 92,000 for Week 2. Week three peaked at around 62,400 viewers, a decline of 54% from the premiere episode and 32% from Week 2. Total views are 1.9 million views after 18 days (Finn Balor and Sasha Banks vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya), Week 2 has drawn 1.7 million views after 11 days (The Miz and Asuka vs. Big E and Carmella), and Week 3 has drawn 1.6 million views after 4 days (Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss vs. Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch).

