WWE Smackdown House Show Results 12.31.19 – Los Angeles, California: Roman Reigns Beats Baron Corbin in Street Fight

– WWE held a Smackdown house show last night in Los Angeles, California at the Staples Center. In the main event, Roman Reigns beat Baron Corbin in a Street Fight. Below are some results, courtesy of PWInsider and Jonnie Gash.

* Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke won a 3-Way Tag Team Match over Sasha Banks and Bayley… Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross when Evans pinned Banks after the Woman’s Right.

* The Revival beat Lucha House Party. Kalisto might have been hurt. He was holding his side and the medical crew was checking on him as he walked to the back.

* Chad Gable beat Dolph Ziggler by ankle lock submission.

* WWE Universal Champion The Fiend won a 3-Way Match over Daniel Bryan and The Miz by pinning Miz after Sister Abigail. This was not a cage match unlike all the other recent house shows.

* Carmella pinned Mandy Rose. Sonya Deville was in Rose’s corner.

* Braun Strowman and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E.) beat Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro when Strowman pinned Nakamura. After the match, Strowman once again danced along to New Day’s music.

* Roman Reigns pinned Baron Corbin in a Street Fight after a spear through a table set up in the corner of the ring.