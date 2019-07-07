wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results 7.06.19 – Washington, DC: Seth Rollins Beats Baron Corbin in Street Fight (Pics, Video)
– WWE held a house show earlier today in Washington, DC. In the main event, Seth Rollins defended his Universal title against Baron Corbin in a Street Fight. Also, Becky Lynch defended her Raw women’s title against Lacey Evans. Below are some results from Andrew Thompson and Fightful.
1) RAW Women’s Title – Becky Lynch (c) def Lacey Evans
2) RAW Tag Titles – The Usos vs. The Revival go to a DQ
3) Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins & The Usos def. The Revival and Viking Raiders
4) US Title Triple Threat – Ricochet (c) def. AJ Styles & Cesaro
5) Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & EC3 def. Lucha House Party
6) Naomi & Natalya def. Sarah Logan & Tamina
7) WWE Universal Title – Seth Rollins w/ Becky Lynch def. Baron Corbin w/ Lacey Evans in a Street Fight
Big win tonight for the Usos & the Majors! @WWEUsos @thecurthawkins #WWEDC pic.twitter.com/Ykww0ToyaS
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) July 7, 2019
More action from the 2nd row at @WWE & #WWEDC– @NatbyNature @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE @sarahloganwwe & more! Thx @lennybrooks444 & @WWECesaro for the great seats! pic.twitter.com/mex05WuPYo
— Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) July 7, 2019
Ok so I ended up going lol. 😁
Also, this was pretty cute. @WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE #WWEDC pic.twitter.com/uOc7ml7F5W
— Adrianne (@AER_7) July 7, 2019
Burn it down. #wwe #wwedc @BeckyLynchWWE @WWERollins @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/bDwbY83H6v
— 90DegreeWWE.com (@RealToMe4) July 7, 2019
EC3 may be the new bullet club member. #wwe #wwelive #wwedc pic.twitter.com/5SUQX58ETm
— 90DegreeWWE.com (@RealToMe4) July 7, 2019
What were going to see at summer slam @BeckyLynchWWE @WWERollins #WWEDC pic.twitter.com/C2ZMs5MuiU
— annieoakley (@annieoa04442321) July 7, 2019
Did @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins just show the #WWEUniverse what they plan to do to @LaceyEvansWWE and @BaronCorbinWWE at #ExtremeRules? #WWEDC pic.twitter.com/prDv4vK6LG
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2019
They did it!!! 😂 @BeckyLynchWWE @WWERollins #wwedc pic.twitter.com/UhYIxaCVlz
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) July 7, 2019
#WWEDC moods @WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/QbVFWRjZOi
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) July 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Batista Explains Why He Won’t Return to the Ring, Why Retirement Match Had To Be Against Triple H
- Shelly Martinez Says She’s Moved Past Her Heat With Batista, Explains Why She’s Thankful To Him Now
- Jon Moxley On How WWE Wrestling Is More Restricted: ‘It’s Like Vince Is In The Ring With You’
- Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Title and Chris Jericho Runs, Talks Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon