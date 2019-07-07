WWE House Show Results 7.06.19 – Washington, DC: Seth Rollins Beats Baron Corbin in Street Fight (Pics, Video)

– WWE held a house show earlier today in Washington, DC. In the main event, Seth Rollins defended his Universal title against Baron Corbin in a Street Fight. Also, Becky Lynch defended her Raw women’s title against Lacey Evans. Below are some results from Andrew Thompson and Fightful.

1) RAW Women’s Title – Becky Lynch (c) def Lacey Evans

2) RAW Tag Titles – The Usos vs. The Revival go to a DQ

3) Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins & The Usos def. The Revival and Viking Raiders

4) US Title Triple Threat – Ricochet (c) def. AJ Styles & Cesaro

5) Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & EC3 def. Lucha House Party

6) Naomi & Natalya def. Sarah Logan & Tamina

7) WWE Universal Title – Seth Rollins w/ Becky Lynch def. Baron Corbin w/ Lacey Evans in a Street Fight