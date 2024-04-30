WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Rise For WWE Draft Episode

WWE Raw saw its ratings and audience rise for night two of the WWE Draft. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.683 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 5.8% and 5.4% respectively from last week’s 0.52 demo rating and audience of 1.597 million.

The show’s demo rating and audience were still down from two weeks ago, when it did a 0.61 demo rating 1.807 million viewers. The show was up against NBA Playoffs on TNT with the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game. The ratings are not yet in for that, nor the NHL Playoff games on ESPN.

Raw is averaging a 0.573 demo rating and 1.751 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.553 demo rating and 1.852 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.