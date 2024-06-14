WWE Announces Return to UK and Ireland Later This Year

WWE has announced that it will return to the United Kingdom and Ireland this October and November for several live events.

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that WWE Live will return to the U.K. & Ireland later this year. This October, WWE Superstars will visit the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, the Utilita Arena in Newcastle and, for the first time ever, the brand-new Co-op Live in Manchester. WWE Live then returns in November with shows at the 3Arena in Dublin, The O2 Arena in London, the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham and the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Queen of the Ring Nia Jax, Kevin Owens, The Bloodline, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and many more*.

Tickets will be available at 10:00 AM BST on Friday, June 21, 2024. Additional information can be found at www.wwe.com/events.

Sunday, October 13, 2024 – Utilita Arena in Cardiff, U.K.

Monday, October 14, 2024 – M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, U.K.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – Utilita Arena in Newcastle, U.K.

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 – Co-op Live in Manchester, U.K.**

Sunday, November 3, 2024 – 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

Monday, November 4, 2024 – The O2 Arena in London, U.K.

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, U.K.

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – Utilita Arena in Sheffield, U.K.

*Talent subject to change.

**Ticket information for WWE’s debut live event in Manchester’s new Co-op Live to be announced at a later date.