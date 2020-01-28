WWE Reveals New Performance Center Recruits From India

– WWE has announced some new talents that were signed as WWE Performance Center recruits from India. They are now training at the WWEPC in Orlando, Florida.

The new trainees include Gurvinder Singh, Sukhwinder Grewal, and Laxmi Kant Rajpoot. Singh and Grewal previously traine under former Superstar and World Heavyweight champion The Great Khali.

New recruits from India report to WWE Performance Center A pair of towering seven-footers are among a trio of recruits from India that have reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. At 7 feet tall, 310-pound Gurvinder Singh of Jagadhri is an experienced cricketer and actor that trained for the squared circle under another giant of the ring, The Great Khali. Sukhwinder Grewal is another titanic trainee of Khali, standing 7-foot-2 and tipping the scales at 340 lbs. The 24-year-old played basketball before setting his sights on the ring. Twenty-five-year-old Laxmi Kant Rajpoot comes to Orlando from Banda and has athletic experience in javelin throwing and taekwondo. For more information on the WWE Performance Center, visit WWEPerformanceCenter.com.