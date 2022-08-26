wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Biography Sneak Peek, Bianca Belair Recalls Meeting Rhea Ripley
August 26, 2022 | Posted by
– A new sneak peak for this weekend’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on Rey Mysterio is online. You can see the clip below, described as follows:
Though many of his peers thought he was too small, Mysterio shatters the mold of what a sports-entertainer can be, wins championships, and becomes Tag Team Champions with his son Dominik in an amazing career. Watch Biography: Legends featuring Rey Mysterio Sunday at 8/7C on A&E. Stream WWE on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.
– WWE also posted a clip from the new episode of Table For 3, as you can see below: