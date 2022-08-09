wrestling
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Attacks Dominik Mysterio On Raw, Bobby Lashley Retains US Title
August 9, 2022
– Rhea Ripley took out Dominik Mysterio on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Dominik get angry at Rey during an argument with Edge in which the elder Mysterio took Edge’s side and believed it was an accident that Edge speared Dominik last week. Later in the show, Rey was facing Finn Balor when Rhea Ripley came out with a beat up Dominik, a distraction which led Balor pick up the win:
What did @RheaRipley_WWE do to @DomMysterio35?!?!?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eRqRjgwPhm
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
– Bobby Lashley had a strong challenge on tonight’s Raw from Ciampa in a United States Championship match, but emerged victorious. Lashley defeated Ciampa during tonight’s show to retain his title:
