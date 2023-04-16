wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley’s Grandmother Passes Away, Full Video Of Santino Marella’s WWE Debut

April 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

Rhea Ripley’s grandmother passed away, as the WWE star disclosed on social media. Ripley posted to Twitter to reveal that5 her grandmother passed on Thursday night, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to Ripley and her family.

– WWE posted Santino Marella’s first TV match with the company online. You can see the video below of Marella’s debut in Italy, where he was “picked from the crowd” by Vince McMahon and beat Umaga for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the April 16th, 2007 episode of Raw:

