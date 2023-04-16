WWE News: Rhea Ripley’s Grandmother Passes Away, Full Video Of Santino Marella’s WWE Debut

Rhea Ripley’s grandmother passed away, as the WWE star disclosed on social media. Ripley posted to Twitter to reveal that5 her grandmother passed on Thursday night, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to Ripley and her family.

Thursday night I lost one of my favorite people.

Nonna, Im going to miss your strong loving hugs & your little sassy cheeky attitude.

It’s so hard saying goodbye, but being able to see you again in Feb was the highlight of my year ❤️

I miss you & I love you with all my heart. pic.twitter.com/Dot5VvBeGz — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 15, 2023

– WWE posted Santino Marella’s first TV match with the company online. You can see the video below of Marella’s debut in Italy, where he was “picked from the crowd” by Vince McMahon and beat Umaga for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the April 16th, 2007 episode of Raw: