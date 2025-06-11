wrestling / News
WWE News: Ricky Saints Attacks Ethan Page On NXT, AAA Stars Appear On Show
– Ricky Saints isn’t yet able to speak, but he was out for revenge on Ethan Page during this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s episode saw Saints, who is out of action due to a laryngeal contusion from his match with Page two weeks ago when Page won the NXT North American Championship, attack the champion following his win over Sean Legacy. The two ended up brawling to the back.
Later in the show, Ava told Saints that he wasn’t medically cleared, and told him to go home until he was.
It's Ricky Saints!!!@starkmanjones is back and just wiped out @OfficialEGO! 😲#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UYjpuuXYBo
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2025
"What were you thinking?!"@avawwe_ didn't mince words with Ricky Saints…@starkmanjones #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5pj0g01TlL
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2025
– Tonight’s show saw AAA stars Psycho Clown, Mr. Iguana, El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr., and Octagon Jr. all in attendance. The four stars, who competed at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide, were shown in the audience:
It's great to have @Psychooriginal and Octagon Jr. in the building tonight! 👊@luchalibreaaa #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rSEzmPKC6P
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2025
Look who it is! 🦎@MrIguana and @hijodewagner got a front row seat for our next match! 👊@luchalibreaaa #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1sh4rnwcsz
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2025
