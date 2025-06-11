wrestling / News

WWE News: Ricky Saints Attacks Ethan Page On NXT, AAA Stars Appear On Show

June 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricky Saints Ethan Page WWE NXT 6-10-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Ricky Saints isn’t yet able to speak, but he was out for revenge on Ethan Page during this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s episode saw Saints, who is out of action due to a laryngeal contusion from his match with Page two weeks ago when Page won the NXT North American Championship, attack the champion following his win over Sean Legacy. The two ended up brawling to the back.

Later in the show, Ava told Saints that he wasn’t medically cleared, and told him to go home until he was.

– Tonight’s show saw AAA stars Psycho Clown, Mr. Iguana, El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr., and Octagon Jr. all in attendance. The four stars, who competed at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide, were shown in the audience:

