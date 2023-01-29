wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
Reigns keeps it simple in the video, just saying, “You’re either Bloodline, or you’re not” before walking off and being followed by a chuckling Paul Heyman:
@romanreigns #ANDSTILL ☝🏽 #RoyalRumble ♬ original sound – Roman Reigns
– WWE posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at Reigns’ top World Championship defenses:
