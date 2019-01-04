WWE Rumored to Have Given Kenny Omega a ‘Fantastic Offer,’ AEW Officials Reportedly Meeting With ROH and NJPW This Weekend

– Is Kenny Omega WWE bound? According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the former IWGP heavyweight champion, Kenny Omega, received what is said to be a “fantastic offer” by WWE. There are no other details on what the deal would entail.

This rumor was reported before Omega went on to face Tanahashi in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom 13 earlier today. The match saw Omega lose the title to Tanahashi. You can check out 411’s live results and coverage from the event RIGHT HERE.

Currently, Omega’s status with All Elite Wrestling, the new wrestling promotion being founded by The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, is unknown. Per Meltzer, Omega is seen as a “wildcard,” and his future status is still unclear. NJPW reportedly wants to keep him, and AEW wants him signed as well.

Also, Meltzer stated during the Observer show that AEW, ROH, and NJPW are set to meet later this Saturday (Jan. 5). Company officials are going to reportedly discuss how they can work together. However, potential issues could arise with both ROH and AEW looking to sign some of the same wrestling talent to exclusive deals in the United States.